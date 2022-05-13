Submit Release
Route 3037 Hamilton Road Gas Line Work Begins Monday in Castle Shannon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 3037 (Hamilton Road) in Castle Shannon Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, May 16 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Hamilton Road between Blossom Hill Road and Andrea Road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, May 19. Crews from Mid-Ohio Pipeline will conduct excavation work for gas line testing.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Blake Colopy at 567-303-5352.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

