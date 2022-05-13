Dr. Kristine Brecht is taking Liposculpting for Women to the Next Level

Dr. Kristine Brecht

Dr. Kristine Brecht has over two decades of specialized training and experience as a Cosmetic Surgeon. After completing her Plastic Surgery Fellowship from University of South Florida, she served as president of the American Society of Liposuction Surgery and on the Board of Trustees for the American Academy of Cosmetic surgery. Dr. Brecht has also held numerous leadership positions within the medical community, most notably as Chairwoman of the World Congress on Liposuction in 2017. She has spoken at many conferences over the years regarding cosmetic procedures and techniques, and remains dedicated to educating others about the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Brecht is currently treating patients at her state of the art medical center, Aesthetics Rejuvenation, in Burien Washington. Aesthetics Rejuvenation has a variety of treatments for the face, body and breasts. Dr. Brecht has adopted the newest technology and specializes in Liposculpting for women. The difference between regular liposuction and the techniques used by Dr Brecht, is that Dr. Brecht focuses on sculpting the body. She sees each patient's body as a piece of art, instead of just removing all fat she focuses on creating and enhancing curvatures on the body to reach the clients desired body.

One of the techniques for LipoSculpting used by Dr. Brecht is VASER (vibration amplification of sound energy at resonance). VASER liposuction is a unique and gentle form of cosmetic surgery that uses ultrasound waves to break up fatty tissue. It is considered more controlled and precise than other methods. Because VASER liposuction doesn't hurt healthy underlying tissue, it results in less bruising and swelling than traditional liposuction procedures. Dr. Brecht sees amazing results with this method as she is able to precisely sculpt and contour the body.

Another method of Liposculpting performed by Dr Brecht is Water Assisted Lipo. During a Water assisted liposuction treatment the technology uses a pressure spray of tumescent fluid to dislodge the fat from the connective tissue. This technique does not cause unnecessary trauma to the area, thanks to the water pressure dislodging the fat instead of using a cannula and suction.

Power Assisted Liposuction is the third method used by Dr. Brecht. This method uses a cannula with a tip that breaks down and removes the fat. This method and highly advanced technology minimizes the damage to the surrounding tissue and allows for precision in sculpting the body.

Dr. Brecht believes all three methods of LipoSculpting result in success. Each patient’s needs are different and therefore Dr. Brecht determines which method will be best for them. In some cases patients are looking to transfer the fat removed to other places of the body, Dr. Brecht uses the fat to sculpt and contour the body. Places of the body that had unwanted fat are now transferred to places where fat was needed to enhance a curve.



Aesthetic Rejuvenation by Dr. Brecht provides a comprehensive medical and holistic approach to weight loss. Their philosophy is to empower our patients with the ability to make lifestyle changes that will help them achieve their goal of total body well-being. We take on an individualized approach to help patients achieve their weight loss goals, and through education and continual support, we aim to empower every client to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Brecht knows that her patients are busy, this does not mean that they do not deserve to visit Aesthetic Rejuvenation but rather she focuses on ensuring her patients aftercare and downtime is extremely minimal. Her Liposculpting procedures are done under local anesthesia and with methods that provide the least amount of bruising and recovery.

Aesthetic Rejuvenation is ready to hear about every patient's goals and how they can transform the body. Give them a call today to receive a consultation and to learn more!

