NDDOT to lift load restrictions in western, central, and the southcentral regions of North Dakota Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. – Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the western, central, and southcentral regions Monday, May 16, at 7 a.m. CT.

The areas of western and central North Dakota include ND Highway 2 to the South Dakota border.

The areas of southcentral North Dakota include Interstate 94 south to the South Dakota border and west of ND Highway 1 to the Montana border.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restriction orders by visiting www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.  

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

C O N T A C T:

Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov

