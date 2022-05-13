Gov. Kemp: Procter & Gamble to Create 350 New Jobs with $205 Million New Facility in Butts County

GEORGIA, May 13 - Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Procter & Gamble Distributing, LLC, an American multinational consumer goods corporation, is planning to invest $205 million in a new distribution facility in Jackson, Georgia. This new location for the company will create 350 new jobs in Butts County.

“It says a lot when household names like Procter & Gamble repeatedly choose Georgia to do business,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “My administration has been laser-focused on creating jobs and opportunities in rural Georgia, and I am confident that hardworking Georgians in Butts County, at the Georgia Ports Authority, and along every other step of the way will make sure Procter & Gamble’s products get out the door and to the market.”

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) specializes in a wide range of personal healthcare and hygiene products. The company’s portfolio includes numerous household name brands. P&G also operates a manufacturing facility in Albany and a distribution center outside of Atlanta.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Georgia to better meet demand for our products and serve our consumers,” said Ignacio Arranz, Senior Vice President, P&G Physical Distribution Innovation. “We are grateful to the Butts County community for their support and look forward to many years of partnership and growth.”

P&G’s new distribution center will be located at 950 Logistics Parkway in Jackson, Georgia. The state-of-the-art, automated facility will be more than 1 million square feet once completed.

“On the behalf of the Board of Commissioners and our Development Authority, we are proud to welcome Procter & Gamble as our newest corporate citizen to Butts County,” said Board of Commissioners’ Chair Joe Brown. “Their investment represents a significant milestone in Butts County, and we look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship. I also want to thank our local delegation and representatives for their commitment to our community and supporting quality growth.”

“Congratulations to the Procter & Gamble team as well as our many partners in economic development on another strong announcement for the region,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Procter & Gamble will be well situated to benefit from metro Atlanta’s strengths in logistics. In addition to our status as a hub for technological innovation, today’s announcement will bolster Georgia’s reputation and leadership in the supply chain sector.”

“Procter & Gamble’s decision to expand operations here in Georgia is a testament to the state’s broad logistics network and its ability to reach major domestic and global markets efficiently,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “At GPA, we are proud to help support the growth of jobs and opportunities delivered by prominent companies such as P&G.”

Director of Industrial Projects Bob Kosek represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Butts County, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.

“We are excited that Procter & Gamble has once again chosen Georgia to expand,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s superior logistics infrastructure – including a robust system of highways connected to 80% of the U.S. market by less than two days of driving – will connect the company’s existing facilities and new distribution center to key markets across the globe. Our great thanks go to the Georgia Ports Authority for their future-focused investments in our record-breaking inland and deepwater ports that keep Georgia competitive.”