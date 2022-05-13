Submit Release
University of New England Summer Workshops Open for Registration!

This summer, the University of New England is pleased to be able to offer Educator/Teacher workshops at our Biddeford, Maine, and Portland campuses, with limited options for online workshops as well. Educator/teacher workshops are free for licensed Maine teachers. Topics include Rockets, Underwater Robotics, Online Learning, Makerspaces, Multilingual Learners and more. UNE’s summer of inspiration at provides exciting workshops to reignite your passion for teaching after some challenging years.

Registration is free for Maine Teachers – no application is required. To register for any of our in person or online workshops, simply fill out the form here or select from the workshops listed in the link below. Registrants will receive a confirmation email including workshop details after registration is complete.

Browse UNE’s Educator Workshops and Register Here!

