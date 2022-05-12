MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 2, 2022 to Monday, May 9, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 2, 2022, through Monday, May 9, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 2, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Water Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-061-115

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Quacy Devon Smith, of Temple Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-061-407

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-061-831

A Harrington & Richardson 930 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 54-year-old Patrina Renne Stinson, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., and 53-year-old Keith Ivan Pope, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-061-834

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-061-897

A Glock 39 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Travone Henderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-061-911

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-061-967

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Spring Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Rakeem Aldridge Smith, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-061-975

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kwame Tarriq Keith, of Hyattsville, MD, for No Permit, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-061-978

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a Lorcin L380 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-061-985

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of R Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-061-995

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

A BB gun was recovered in the 1900 block of 15th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-062-224

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Keontem Lewis, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-062-456

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Lavon Alphonzo Blakeney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-062-464

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-062-469

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Drico Daquan Griffin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-062-497

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-062-523

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Clifton Spencer, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-062-538

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a FN Five-Seven 5.7x28 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-062-564

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-062-574

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of First Street, Southwest. The follow person was arrested: 29-year-old Demetrius Dominique Ghee-Flowers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-062-575

A Glock 27 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Brandon DeAngelo Spriggs, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-062-579

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Maniya Griffin, of Northwest, D.C., and 18-year-old Paul Canarte, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-062-606

A Taurus PT-738 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-062-626

Thursday, May 5, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-062-731

A Ruger P94 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-062-879

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Thomas Middleton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-062-956

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Derrick Martin, of Southeast, D.C., and 54-year-old James Brown, of Bladensburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-063-077

Friday, May 6, 2022

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Byron Preson, of Northwest, D.C., and 25-year-old Breana Neal, of Dumfries, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-063-246

A Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Georgia Ave, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Dominique Turner, of Northeast, D.C., 42-year-old Randi Meranda Jones, of Manassas, VA, and 26-year-old Kailah Nicole Livingston, of East Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Maintaining a Crack House, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-063-550

A Ruger P90 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of L Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-063-611

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Cornell Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-063-624

A Springfield Armory XD Mark .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Alexander Bradley Ireland, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threats to do Bodily Harm while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-063-675

A Ruger AR-556 7.62 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Yabetse T. Wedeneh, of Falls Church, VA, for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-063-718

Saturday, May 7, 2022

A Harrington & Richardson 732 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 200 block of 36th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-063-927

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Jacob Tolan, of Temple Hills, MD, and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-064-067

A Sig Sauer P-250 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 15th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Charles Delonte Castel, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and No Permit. CCN: 22-064-198

Sunday, May 8, 2022

A Walther Arms Fort Smith P22 .22 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Sequom E. Drew, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-064-392

A Stoeger STR-9 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Newton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Dia’mantie Sturdivant, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-064-407

A revolver was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Gary Grant, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-064-427

A Smith & Wesson M&P .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 19th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Aaron Jermaine Houston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and No Permit. CCN: 22-064-440

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jordan Smith, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-064-466

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of E Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Clifton Dickerson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-064-558

Monday, May 9, 2022

A Derringer .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1000 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Willie Max Ashford, of Northwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-064-731

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Cordell Vincent Simms, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Parole Violation (Warrant), Fugitive from Justice, Bench Warrant, Felon in Possession, and Contempt of CPO/TPO. CCN: 22-064-909

A Taurus PT24-7 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Qualon Price, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-064-936

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Aubrey Rajib McLeod, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer (Aggravated Assault), Felon in Possession, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-065-013

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

