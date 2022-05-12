MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet May 25-26 in Beaufort

MOREHEAD CITY

May 13, 2022

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person May 25-26 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, May 26. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage.

Mail to May 2022 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, May. 23.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items include:

Final approval of Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

Final approval of the N.C. Fishery Management Plan for Interjurisdictional Fisheries Information Update.

Selection of preferred management for Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan.

Presentation on the 2022 Striped Mullet Stock Assessment Report.