MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet May 25-26 in Beaufort

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person May 25-26 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, May 26. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

  • Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
  • To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.
  • Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.
  • Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

  • An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage.
  • Mail to May 2022 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
  • Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, May. 23.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items include:

  • Final approval of Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.
  • Final approval of the N.C. Fishery Management Plan for Interjurisdictional Fisheries Information Update.
  • Selection of preferred management for Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan.
  • Presentation on the 2022 Striped Mullet Stock Assessment Report.
WHO: N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
WHAT: Quarterly Business Meeting
WHEN: May 25 at 6 p.m. May 26 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: The Beaufort Hotel 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort
PARKING:

Click Here for Aerial Photo of Free Event Parking Area

Valet Parking: $15.00 (Tell Valet You Are Attending Marine Fisheries Meeting)
LIVE STREAM Click here for links

