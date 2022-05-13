ZP REALTY CAPITAL A/KA/ ZEV POLLAK CO LLC ARRANGE $36,000,000 IN NEW FINANCING

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP REALTY CAPITAL LLC A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO. LLC. ARRANGES $36,600,000 IN NEW MORTGAGE FINANCING PACKAGE FOR FIVE BUILDING PACAKGE LOCATED THROUGHOUT BROOKLYN, QUEENS AND THE BRONX.

Zev Pollak President of ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co LLC, is happy to announce that it has recently arranged new mortgage financing for five multifamily buildings in the boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx in NYC.

Led by Zev Pollak, ZP Realty Capital LLC is a privately held real estate company in Brooklyn, New York. The company has established a reputation for negotiating favorable financing for properties throughout the U.S.

The new mortgage financing for the five-building package, is in the aggregate amount of $36,600,000 with the average of a fixed rate of 3% for a 10-year period, and a favorable prepayment penalty schedule.

The package consists of five multifamily buildings, three walkup and two elevator properties, comprising a total of 358 units, in work force neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Queens and north Bronx. The buildings are well kept and professionally managed.

The financing was arranged by Zev Pollak, President, and Founder of ZP Realty Capital LLC.

In addition, ZP Realty Capital LLC arranged a new first mortgage financing in the amount of $9,500,000 for a 51 unit, walk up building in Washington Heights NY, at a rate of 3% for a ten-year period.

ZP Realty Capital LLC also arranged a $5,400,000 first mortgage loan for a 50-unit walkup building on Buffalo Ave in Brooklyn, NY. The loan was for a 12 year period at 3.29% fixed rate. The proceeds will be used for capital improvements, and to replace the existing debt.

“The ability to execute the closings in a timely fashion by our officers was the key to success with these loans,” notes Zev Pollak.