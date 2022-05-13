New Bitcoin ATM opens in Allentown, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown, PA. The new machine is located in the Emmaus Avenue Laundromat at 2825 W Emaus Ave, Allentown, PA 18103. The Bitcoin ATM is at the front of the store and allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM is available 24 hours a day seven days a week and is servicing the entire township of Allentown as well as the entire Lehigh Valley are.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Allentown to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local Laundromat. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Bitcoin ATM in Allentown open 24/7, and how to buy Bitcoin via a Bitcoin ATM?