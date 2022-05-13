Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,518 in the last 365 days.

2022-05-13 11:33:49.607 $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold In Steelville

2022-05-13 11:33:49.607

Story Photo

The second of five $50,000 prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Jackpot” Scratchers game has been claimed. The winning ticket was sold at On the Run, 510 W. Main St., in Steelville.

In addition to the three $50,000 prizes in the game, there is one $1 million top prize still unclaimed. In all, more than $17.7 million in prizes remain unclaimed on “$1,000,000 Jackpot” tickets.

Unclaimed prizes for all Missouri Lottery Scratchers games may be viewed at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery mobile app.

In Fiscal Year 2021, Missouri Lottery players in Crawford County won more than $5.9 million in total prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $403,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $401,000 in Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that received Lottery moneys, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2022-05-13 11:33:49.607 $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold In Steelville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.