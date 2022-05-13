2022-05-13 11:33:49.607 $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold In Steelville

2022-05-13 11:33:49.607

The second of five $50,000 prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Jackpot” Scratchers game has been claimed. The winning ticket was sold at On the Run, 510 W. Main St., in Steelville.

In addition to the three $50,000 prizes in the game, there is one $1 million top prize still unclaimed. In all, more than $17.7 million in prizes remain unclaimed on “$1,000,000 Jackpot” tickets.

Unclaimed prizes for all Missouri Lottery Scratchers games may be viewed at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery mobile app.

In Fiscal Year 2021, Missouri Lottery players in Crawford County won more than $5.9 million in total prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $403,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $401,000 in Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that received Lottery moneys, visit MOLottery.com.