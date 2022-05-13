Submit Release
AG Kaul Announces Appointment of Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Steven Wagner

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the appointment of Steven Wagner to serve as Division of Law Enforcement Services (DLES) Administrator. Steven led the Training and Standards Bureau prior to stepping up as interim administrator following the previous administrator’s appointment to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation. Steven will continue to manage the Training and Standards Bureau as Interim Director.

 

“Steven has done a great job leading the Division of Law Enforcement Services on an interim basis,” said AG Kaul. “I’m confident that as DLES Administrator, he will continue to serve Wisconsin law enforcement, and all Wisconsinites, with distinction.”

 

Steven Wagner Biography

Attorney General Joshua L. Kaul appointed Steven Wagner to serve as the Acting Administrator for the Division of Law Enforcement Services (DLES) on December 19, 2021 after he joined the Wisconsin Department of Justice to serve as the Director of the Training and Standards Bureau in April of 2020.

 

Prior to the appointments in the Department of Justice, Steven served the City of Racine Police Department for 29 years. He retired as the Commander of the Training and Recruitment Unit.

 

Steven received his Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree from Marquette University in criminology/law studies and philosophy and a Master of Business Administration from Concordia University. Steven is also a Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command graduate.

