24 State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in the Philadelphia Region

05/13/2022 King of Prussia, PA – 24 state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties are restricted for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Bucks County Sunday, May 15, through Thursday, June 30, weekdays and Sunday nights from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Lower York Road/Buckingham Road) between Durham Road and Bridge Street in Solebury and Buckingham townships for milling and paving operations;

Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Creamery Road between Trumbauersville Road and Allentown Road in Trumbauersville Borough and Milford Township for milling and paving operations;

Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Limeport Road between Allentown Road and the Lehigh County line in Milford Township for milling and paving operations;

Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Apple Road between Union Road and Old Bethlehem Road in Richland and Haycock townships for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 27, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound Bethlehem Pike between Church Road and Township Line Road in Hatfield Borough, Montgomery County and Hilltown Township, Bucks County for concrete patching. Chester County Sunday, May 15, through Friday, May 20, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Parkersville Road between U.S. 1 Baltimore Pike and Route 926 (Street Road) in Pennsbury Township for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, May 15, through Friday, May 20, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Newtown Road between the Delaware County line and Sugartown Road in Eastown Township for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, May 15, through Friday, May 20, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Pothouse Road between Route 113 (Kimberton Road) and Route 29 (State Road) in Schuylkill and East Pikeland townships for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, May 15, through Friday, May 20, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Rock Raymond Road between U.S. 322 (Manor Avenue) and Dowlin Forge Road in East Brandywine and Caln townships for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, May 15, through Friday, May 20, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Quarry Road between Valley Creek Road and Lancaster Avenue in East Caln Township for paving operations;

Sunday, May 15, through Wednesday, May 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 282 (Creek Road/Wallace Avenue) between Devereaux Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Downingtown Borough and Caln, East Brandywine and Wallace townships for paving operations;

Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Hopewell Road/Rock Raymond Road/Dowlin Forge Road between Reeds Road and the bridge over the east branch of the Brandywine Creek for paving operations;

Tuesday, May 17, through Friday, May 20, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and the Delaware County line in Pennsbury, Kennett, and East Marlborough townships for milling and paving operations;

Tuesday, May 17, through Friday, May 20, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Oxford Road between Route 472 (Market Street/Hickory Run Road) and Oxford Road over the East Branch of Big Elk Creek in New London and East Nottingham townships for milling operations;

Wednesday, May 18, through Friday, May 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lance closure is scheduled on Yellow Springs Road between Route 23(Valley Forge Road) and Morehall Road in Tredyffrin, East Whiteland, and Charlestown townships for milling, sealing and paving operations; and

Wednesday, May 18, through Friday, May 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lance closure is scheduled on Daisy Point Road/Pughtown Road between Route 23 (Ridge Road) and Kimberton Road in West Vincent, East Vincent, and South Coventry townships for milling, sealing and paving operations. Delaware County Sunday, May 15, through Thursday, May 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 352 (Middletown Road) between Barren Road and Route 926 (Street Road) in Thornbury, Edgmont and Middletown townships for milling operations;

Monday, May 16, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Cheyney Road between Concord Road and U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Concord Township for milling operations; and

Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Morton Avenue/Swarthmore Avenue between U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) and Route 420 (Woodland Avenue) in Rutledge, Ridley Park, and Morton boroughs; for milling operations. Montgomery County Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Collegeville Road/2nd Avenue) between the U.S. 422 Interchange and Main Street/Ridge Pike in Upper Providence Township and Collegeville Borough for casting adjustments;

Sunday, May 15, through Wednesday, May 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Collegeville Road/2nd Avenue) between the U.S. 422 Interchange and Main Street/Ridge Pike in Upper Providence Township and Collegeville Borough for milling and paving operations;

Tuesday, May 17, through Friday, May 20, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Black Rock Road) between the Chester County line and Ramsgate Drive in Upper Providence Township for milling and paving operations; and

Wednesday, May 18, through Friday, May 20, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on North Lane/Chemical Road between Hector Street and Germantown Pike in Whitemarsh and Plymouth townships for milling and paving. Philadelphia Monday, May 16, through Friday, June 3, weekdays from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Chestnut Street between Route 611 (Broad Street) and Front Street for line striping and pavement markings. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.