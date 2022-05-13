David deRubertis Named to L.A.’s 2022 Top 100 Lawyers
Employment Trial Lawyer Leads His Peers, says Los Angeles Business Journal
We launched this new special recognition as a way to honor Los Angeles regional attorneys who are leading their peers, and for their contributions to the business community.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally acclaimed employment trial lawyer David deRubertis has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s inaugural 2022 Top 100 Lawyers for his impressive trial record and relentless community activism.
deRubertis aggressively represents workers at every level of the workforce, from blue-collar employees at AT&T and Walmart to C-Suite whistleblowers. He represented Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique in her quest for equal pay against Netflix, and last month sued NBC, Bravo and various defendants alleging racial discrimination against NeNe Leakes on the set of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
“We launched this new special recognition as a way to honor Los Angeles regional attorneys who are leading their peers, and for their contributions to the business community,” Business Journal Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels wrote to deRubertis. The Journal announced the awards at a reception Thursday evening at the ASU California Center and will profile the honorees in a special issue May 16.
Plaintiffs and litigators from across the country seek out deRubertis, who is based in Beverly Hills, to secure large awards and settlements on behalf of employees. Specialties include all types of employee rights matters, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, contingency business litigation, consumer class actions and insurance bad faith.
His many awards over the years include Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles’s Trial Lawyer of the Year, Top 100 Southern California SuperLawyer (every year for over a decade), Best Lawyers in America Lawyer of the Year for Employment Law (twice) and National Law Journal Employment Law Trailblazer.
Outside court, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, deRubertis led plaintiff-employment lawyers in offering free webinars and CLE events to help the profession during unprecedented challenges.
deRubertis is also a founding director of LA Trial Lawyers Charities, which focuses on issues related to education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities and homelessness by providing financial assistance and volunteer service to groups in need.
