Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,514 in the last 365 days.

Fast-growing Milwaukee Tool is adding 1,000 state jobs in the next three years as it ramps up technologies used by workers in skilled trades

Milwaukee Tool said Thursday it will add 1,000 jobs over the next three years in southeast Wisconsin as the company continues to invest in power-tool technologies used in the skilled trades.

The 98-year-old manufacturer, one of the state’s fastest-growing employers, said many of the new positions will be in technical roles in Menomonee Falls, Brookfield, Milwaukee, Mukwonago, Sun Prairie and West Bend.

The hiring, which is in addition to previous job announcements, has started and will run through 2025. It’s part of a $206 million investment by the company and is supported by up to $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

“Milwaukee Tool’s investment in Wisconsin is creating opportunities not only for the company’s workers but for all the suppliers, construction companies and others who partner with them,” WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes said at a news conference.

[Adapted from: Fast-growing Milwaukee Tool is adding 1,000 state jobs in the next three years as it ramps up technologies used by workers in skilled trades May 12, 2022 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

You just read:

Fast-growing Milwaukee Tool is adding 1,000 state jobs in the next three years as it ramps up technologies used by workers in skilled trades

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.