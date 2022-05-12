Milwaukee Tool said Thursday it will add 1,000 jobs over the next three years in southeast Wisconsin as the company continues to invest in power-tool technologies used in the skilled trades.

The 98-year-old manufacturer, one of the state’s fastest-growing employers, said many of the new positions will be in technical roles in Menomonee Falls, Brookfield, Milwaukee, Mukwonago, Sun Prairie and West Bend.

The hiring, which is in addition to previous job announcements, has started and will run through 2025. It’s part of a $206 million investment by the company and is supported by up to $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

“Milwaukee Tool’s investment in Wisconsin is creating opportunities not only for the company’s workers but for all the suppliers, construction companies and others who partner with them,” WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes said at a news conference.

[Adapted from: Fast-growing Milwaukee Tool is adding 1,000 state jobs in the next three years as it ramps up technologies used by workers in skilled trades May 12, 2022 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]