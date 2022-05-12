MARINETTE – Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced $12 million in state tax credits to help Fincantieri Marinette Marine ramp up production of the Navy’s new guided missile frigate.

Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. officials visited Marinette Thursday to tour Building 34, the company’s newly completed production facility on the shipbuilder’s campus. The building, which took 15 months to finish, gives the company a climate-controlled building big enough for workers to build two of the 500-foot Constellation class frigates at the same time, said Fincantieri Marinette Marine CEO Mark Vandroff.

“We are very grateful for the support provided by the state of Wisconsin,” Vandroff said. “The investment made by the state and Fincantieri is enabling us to meet the needs of our Navy customer by being able to produce two Constellation class frigates per year.”

[Adapted from: Evers awards Marinette Marine tax credits to help hire workers and complete facility upgrades for frigate contract May 12, 2022 Green Bay Press Gazette]