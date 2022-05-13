SABECO shows love for sports spirit of SEA Games 31

VIETNAM, May 13 -

The Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism (MoCST) and Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (SABECO) signed a cooperation agreement for 2022. Photo courtesy of SABECO

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism (MoCST) and Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (SABECO) signed a cooperation agreement for 2022 on Friday to realise objectives in the areas of Culture and the Arts, Tourism and Cuisine, and Sports.

At the event, SABECO and MoCST also celebrated the launch of “VIỆT NAM WIN GOLD” - “VIỆT NAM THẮNG VÀNG” - a community initiative rallying everyone in Việt Nam to support the national sports teams and athletes during the SEA Games 31, raising the love for sports and the positive spirit of the whole nation.

Following the excellent relations established in 2021, MoCST and SABECO have set up cooperation activities for the year 2022 to elevate national sports and establish Việt Nam's tourism brand as an attractive cultural and culinary tourism destination for tourism both domestic and international visitors.

Major activities of the cooperation programme for 2022 focus on three key areas, including Culture – Arts, which focuses on activities that promote the essential cultural and artistic values of Việt Nam to the Vietnamese people and international friends honouring Vietnamese cultural identities.

The programme will also focus on Tourism and Cuisine to have activities developing a national tourism brand, promoting and introducing distinctive, representative culinary traditions across different regions of Việt Nam and the finest international cuisines.

In addition, activities that support the successful organisation of SEA Games 31, in which Bia Saigon brand is the Diamond Sponsor and the sole sponsor of the Doping control programme at SEA Games 31, as well as contributing support funds to develop young sports athletes through nationwide community initiative “Việt Nam Win Gold”.

“VIỆT NAM THẮNG VÀNG” chanting initiative is part of the series of activities that Bia Saigon is accompanying MoCST towards the 31st SEA GAMES in Việt Nam.

With the spirit of encouraging willpower and belief in the victory of the National Sports Team, the initiative will collect and echo sports chantings from supporters online and offline wherever they are.

To collect millions of chantings in support of Việt Nam’s sports, by completing the month-long movement, Bia Saigon will contribute VNĐ5 billion to support the training and development of young athletes to reach international achievements and bring about the best of Việt Nam sports.

Bennett Neo, General Director of SABECO, said: “There is nothing quite like sports when bringing people together. Success at international sports competitions rallies and binds the nation together and evokes national pride. As 2022 marks the second time Việt Nam is hosting SEA Games, Bia Saigon sees our role in honouring the winning spirit of national sports teams and supporting the development of outstanding young athletes.

"Via 'VIỆT NAM THẮNG VÀNG' in particular and the long-term partnership with the MoCST in general, we strive to push on the tripartite partnership of the Government, private sector and socio-politico organisations to embrace the identity of Việt Nam in culture, tourism and sports sectors. This is an essential part of our sustainable development commitment in Việt Nam.” — VNS