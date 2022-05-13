Submit Release
Alexei Overchuk attends a meeting of co-chairs of Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan

RUSSIA, May 13 - The participants reviewed trade and economic cooperation matters of mutual interest to Russia and Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, held a joint meeting, via videoconference, of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the parties reviewed trade and economic cooperation matters of mutual interest to Russia and Kazakhstan and prospects for deepening integration processes within the format of the Eurasian Economic Union. Alexei Overchuk and Bakhyt Sultanov conducted a detailed discussion on high-priority tasks regarding increased interaction in industry, transport, the fuel and energy sector, agriculture and customs regulation. The co-chairs focused on implementing an action plan to realise the Comprehensive Programme for Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2021-2025.  

