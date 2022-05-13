Wyoming Lottery Board of Directors welcomes Lori Brennan

May 13, 2022

The Board of Directors for the Wyoming Lottery Corporation announced that Governor Mark Gordon appointed their newest member, Lori Brennan, to serve on the nine-person board.

“We are delighted to welcome Lori Brennan to the board. Lori brings a wealth of complex financial knowledge and experience, and she has assisted the lottery in countless ways since our beginning. Her enthusiasm and genuine caring and committed spirit will enhance our organization in profound ways. I am sincerely grateful and excited for her appointment,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

Brennan is the Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager for Jonah Bank. Brennan and her husband reside in Cheyenne, Wyo., which they chose to be their forever home since 1991 when Brennan’s husband was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

Brennan, originally from Saugus, Mass., found success in Wyoming as she raised her four sons. Prior to joining Jonah Bank, Brennan would work nights at a local grocery store, and was able to work her way into the banking industry—joining Jonah Bank in 2006 as the Operations Supervisor.

WyoLotto began its journey in 2013 with Jonah Bank when the original Board of Directors secured a start-up loan from Jonah Bank. “Ms. Brennan was a part of the team at Jonah Bank that supported us and ensured WyoLotto’s success, so she has watched the company grow to what it is today,” said Clontz.

“I treasure the opportunity to work with WyoLotto as their business banker. WyoLotto has achieved so much for our exceptional state that I wanted to become more involved. I am so thankful for the opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors and help WyoLotto continue giving back to this great state,” Brennan said.

The full Board of Directors includes:

Chairman: Jim Willox of Douglas, Wyo.

Vice Chair: Gina Monk of Gillette, Wyo.

Secretary: Ed Liebzeit of Jackson, Wyo.

Treasurer: Dave Bonner of Powell, Wyo.

Member: Mary Throne of Cheyenne, Wyo.

Member: Sandra Wallop of Sheridan, Wyo.

Member: Todd Peterson of Torrington, Wyo.

Member: David Snyder of Laramie, Wyo.

Chairman Willox said the experience Brennan has gained in the banking industry will contribute to the board’s financial future and contributions to Wyoming.

“Lori Brennan has watched WyoLotto grow, so it is very fitting to have her become a part of the board and help further shape the future of the company,” Willox said.

Clontz added, “We are very fortunate to have supportive board members who truly care about the state of Wyoming and its citizens. The people of Wyoming can count on this board to diligently represent their best interests.”