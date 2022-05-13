Press Releases

05/13/2022

CDC Lists Six Connecticut Counties In The High Category As Part Of Its Latest COVID-19 Community Levels Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 13, 2022

HARTFORD, Conn.—On Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed six Connecticut Counties in the High/Orange category as part of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. Only Fairfield and New London Counties are listed in the Medium/Yellow category.

The COVID-19 Community Levels map—which was launched in late February—informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing. The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of “Low,” “Medium” and “High.” This approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness.

“This latest update comes as no surprise considering the trajectory that this latest omicron sub-variant is taking,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “And I cannot stress enough that the tools to combat this virus are in place and easily accessible. These include vaccines, first and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing.

Residents living in the High/Orange categories—which include Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham Counties-- should wear a mask indoors in public; stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

Residents who live in Fairfield and New London Counties—which is listed in the Yellow/Medium Category—who are at high risk for severe illness in these counties should talk to their health care providers about when they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. These residents should also stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

