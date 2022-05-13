Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,172 New WV Business Registrations for April 2022

Charleston, W. Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,172 new businesses statewide during the month of April 2022 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Clay County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through April with a total of five new business registrations, a 2.31% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Braxton, Summers, Wyoming and Hampshire counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 11 new business entities were registered in Braxton County in April 2022. In Summers County, 14 businesses registered. Wyoming County saw 11 new business registrations and Hampshire County registered 21 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of April were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Cabell and Jefferson. Kanawha County successfully registered 146 businesses in April 2022. Berkeley County reported 102 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 95 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 55 new businesses register and Jefferson County totaled 50 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,677 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 29.45% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

Businesses, both for-profit and non-profit, registered with the Secretary of State are required to file an annual report each year. All reports can be filed online at Business4WV.gov for $25 - no third-party services are required. The deadline for annual reports is July 1, 2022.

Nearly all other business filings may also be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.