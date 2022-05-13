Bridge Replacement Project Begins Next Week on Lower Raven Creek Road in Benton Township, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is beginning on Route 1035 (Lower Raven Creek Road) in Benton Township, Columbia County.

Beginning Monday, May 16, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin work on replace the bridge that spans Raven Creek between Cemetery Hill Road and Grapevine Road. Work includes bridge removal, box culvert installation, approach paving, line painting and guiderail upgrades.

Raven Creek Road will be closed to traffic during the project and a detour using Routes 239 and 487 will be in place. This project is expected to be completed in mid-September, 2022.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

