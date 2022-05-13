Route 3026 Millers Run Road Slide Repair Begins Next Week in South Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Millers Run Road (Route 3026) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 16 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of Millers Run Road between Crest Street and Morgan Hill Road, will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews from Beaver Excavating conduct slide remediation work through late August. Traffic will be detoured via Route 50.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #