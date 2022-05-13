Aluminum Nitride Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 127.3 Million by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increasing demand for the Aluminum Nitride in the electronics industry is fueling its demand in the market during forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aluminum Nitride Market is forecast to reach USD 127.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Aluminum nitride is a non-toxic and synthetic ceramic material with hexagonal lattice that is majorly used in electronic devices. The high demand for Aluminum nitride is due to its unique combination of properties such as good thermal conductivity and electrical resistance. This provides electronic devices with the ability to offer electrical insulation all while maintaining lower operating temperature.

Aluminum nitride is preferred in several industries for high thermal conductivity, high electric insulation, and high mechanical strength. The property of thermal expansion of the product helps in high reliability in Si-chips and thermal heat cycling in the end use process. It is used in electronic devices where heat removal is an essential function.

Asia Pacific leads the demand for Aluminum nitride owing to the high demand for electrical and electronics and expansion of the industry from the region. Japan, China, India, and South Korea are expected to boost the market in this region. Expansion of the automotive industry in the region is also anticipated to create ample opportunities for the Aluminum nitride market in the future.

The key players in the global Aluminum Nitride market include: Accumet Materials Co., Surmet Corp, Desunmet Ceramic Material, Hefei Mok Advanced Material, Option Care Enterprises, Inc. Okuyama Corporation, Furukawa Co Ltd., Maruwa, Toyal America, Inc., C. Starck, Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aluminum nitride is used in applications that require high thermal conductivity and chemical resistance such as terminators, resistors, and high power microwave tube.

The component is also used in evaporation boats, thermocouple insulators, grinding media and crystal growing cubicles.

Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power. It held a market share of 19% in the year 2020 and can be observed to have a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Aluminum nitride finds its applications in high-performance ceramics owing to the high thermal conductivity, good dielectric and corrosion resistance property, and exceptionally high thermal conductivity.

Materials based on Aluminum nitride are used for the application in metal castings. These metal castings are also used in place of small parts in automotive

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Carbothermal Reduction Method

Nitridation Method

Direct Nitridation Method

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Micro Electronics

Naval Radio

Power Electronics

Aeronautical System

Automotive

Emission Control

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions covered in the global Aluminum Nitride market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Aluminum Nitride market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Aluminum Nitride market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between Forecast Period?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Aluminum Nitride market?

