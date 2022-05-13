HuntPost.com Releases New Digital Wallet and Payment Platform
With the new HuntPost Digital Wallet and Payment Platform, customers can quickly pay retailers via QR code while face-to-face at trade shows.
I couldn’t be more excited to announce the launch of our latest online application to help retailers and their customers conduct business with less transactional friction and expense.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HuntPost.com, Inc. a leading social network marketplace used by hunting, fishing and camping retailers and consumers, announced today a new application on the HuntPost.com platform that makes it easier for retailers to receive and make payments with international fiat currency and their favorite cryptocurrency.
With the new HuntPost Digital Wallet and Payment Platform, customers can quickly pay retailers via QR code while face-to-face at trade shows and other industry events, or online via Api connectivity to their favorite accounting software such as QuickBooks, and the HuntPost digital wallet.
"I couldn’t be more excited to announce the launch of our latest online application to help retailers and their customers conduct business with less transactional friction and expense,” said Lynn Murphy, chief executive officer of HuntPost.com, Inc. "In addition to providing a fast, easy and secure way to process transactions face-to-face at trade shows or online, retailers can connect our payment platform directly into their existing accounting software and even their customer relationship management systems," added Murphy.
According to data from US Business Economic Demographic Database, there are 288,652 small businesses (with less than 19 employees) supporting the hunting, fishing, and camping industry in the United States. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports that 141 million Americans, out of an estimated 331 million (43 percent of the U.S. population) participates in wildlife-related activities such as hunting, fishing, and camping each year.
The HuntPost Digital Wallet and Payment Platform is licensed and powered by Decentral Life (OTC: WDLF), a Blockchain and AI focused Technology Business Incubator (TBI). To learn more about Decentral Life, please visit https://www.WDLF.ai
About HuntPost.com, Inc.
HuntPost is a global online social network and e-marketplace for the hunting, fishing and camping industry. It’s home to a universe of special, extraordinary people and companies, all wildlife enthusiast from around the world who make spending time in the outdoors a central part of their lives. We help our community of sellers turn their trade show focused businesses into successful "online retail businesses". Our platform connects them with millions of online buyers looking for an alternative to the low quality, mass production items that are found at big-box sporting goods stores. Our Goal is to become a social networking version of Amazon for the Hunting, Fishing and Camping industry worldwide.
Join us in changing the wildlife industry! Visit https://www.HuntPost.com or download our mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
