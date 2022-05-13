United Smart Tech Opens El Paso, Texas Asurion Franchise Store
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opens a new store in El Paso, Texas. It will be the second franchise store of United Smart Tech.DALLAS, TX, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Smart Tech continues to expand its Asurion franchise stores as it opens a new store in El Paso, Texas. Its first store opened in October 2021 under the uBreakiFix brand, which will be rebranded to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions later this year. The company also eyes to open more stores in the future, and the next location is either in Waco or Temple, Texas, anytime within the year.
Asurion has more than 650 franchise stores nationwide, and it continues to expand its nationwide footprint to more locations in the United States of America. The company offers professional consumer electronics repair services, from laptops and computers to smartphones, tablets, and game consoles. It is known for its world-class service and same day repair offers, plus home service is also available at just a phone call away.
The scheduled store launch of Asurion El Paso is on the 16th of May 2022, and it is located at 325 George Dieter Dr. Ste F, El Paso, TX 79936. The opening day will surely be a lot of fun as there are prizes and giveaways. Discount vouchers are also up for grabs.
Cracked screens, coffee spills, battery problems, and water damage are the usual issues among many users of personal consumer electronics today. Surely, having a repair specialist nearby to respond to any call would be of great help in times of need. Since there is a home service option at additional cost, it’s definitely worth the added investment considering the savings in time and effort. Most basic repairs can be completed within an hour or two.
El Paso is home to almost a million people in Texas, and it is known as the sun city of the USA because the place has about 312 days of sun yearly. Although there are already existing repair service shops in the area, it is still a great place for Asurion El Paso to tap the market with growing demands for cell phone and personal electronics repairs.
Emmanuel Magto
United Smart Tech
+63 917 873 4927
email us here