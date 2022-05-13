Gov. Wolf: New Funding Encourages Southeast PA High School Students to Pursue Careers in Manufacturing

Governor Tom Wolf today announced $130,000 in new funding for the Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center (DVIRC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to support a manufacturing career awareness program in multiple southeastern Pennsylvania counties where young manufacturing professionals talk to high school students about the benefits and rewards of a career in manufacturing.

“This is an exciting and innovative program that I’m proud to support,” said Gov. Wolf. “Funding will be used to introduce students to the industry and encourage them to consider manufacturing-related careers after high school or as part of their post-secondary education. Ultimately, the goal is to build and improve the talent pool for southeastern Pennsylvania manufacturing companies, which is a true win-win for everyone.”

The “Dream Team” program will recruit young manufacturing professionals from area companies to serve as ‘ambassadors’ and visit high schools in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to speak with students, teachers, and administrators about their profession, its requirements, and its rewards.

DVIRC, through the Dream Team program, will partner with the following manufacturing companies to recruit ambassadors:

Bucks County

Ameriscend (Warminster)

Bracalente Manufacturing Group (Trumbauersville)

NewAge Industries (Southampton)

Chester County

DSM Biomedical (Exton)

Lavazza (West Chester)

United Safety & Survivability Corporation (Exton)

Delaware County

New Way Air Bearings (Aston)

Nielsen-Kellerman Company (Boothwyn)

Southco (Concordville)

Montgomery County

First Quality (King of Prussia)

Globus Medical (Audubon)

Greene Tweed (Kulpsville)

The Fredericks Company (Huntingdon Valley)

Philadelphia County

Leonardo Helicopters US (Philadelphia)

Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages (Philadelphia)

Rhoads Industries (Philadelphia)

DVIRC will recruit no less than 15 young professionals from area companies to serve as ambassadors and will train them about the goals of the program and how to deliver compelling presentations about their jobs. The program will then engage no less than 15 high schools where each ambassador will make at least one presentation each.

“This award is outstanding news for our region’s manufacturers and will enable us to pilot the Dream Team program in Southeastern Pennsylvania – an important career awareness initiative that brings young professionals into high schools to tell students and teachers about their careers in modern manufacturing,” said Barry Miller, President and CEO of DVIRC. “Dream Team is one piece of a larger effort to raise awareness about the great job opportunities in manufacturing and we’re grateful to the Wolf Administration for their confidence in and support of this program.”

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 72 projects and invested more than $15.9 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development website.