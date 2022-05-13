Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY :: 8th Judicial District Family Accountability and Recovery Court (FARC) to Hold Celebration

The 8th Judicial District (Lenoir, Greene, and Wayne counties) Family Accountability and Recovery Court (FARC) is holding a celebration luncheon to recognize and honor several participants for their dedication to recovery and the completion of FARC. 

FARC provides recovery and support services for parents, guardians, and caretakers whose substance abuse is affecting their parenting. 

“May is National Drug Court Month, a celebration of one of the most successful strategies for cutting crime, saving tax dollars, and saving lives,” said Chief District Court Judge Beth Heath. “We are celebrating this year by recognizing the hard work and dedication of several participants in the 8th Judicial District Family Accountability and Recovery Court.”

WHAT 8th Judicial District Family and Accountability Recovery Court (FARC) celebration

WHEN Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Moseley Hall, 800 Rountree St. Kinston, NC 28501

