Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eight Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 27, 2022, to act on these bills.
- HB 471 – Town of Lake Clarke Shores, Palm Beach County
- HB 927 – Downtown Crystal River Entertainment District, Citrus County
- CS/HB 1047 – Cedar Hammock Fire Control District, Manatee County
- CS/HB 1049 – Trailer Estates Fire Control District, Manatee County
- CS/HB 1097 – Florida Citrus
- HB 1189 – Firefighters’ Relief and Pension Fund of the City of Pensacola, Escambia County
- HB 1497 – City of Jacksonville, Duval County
- CS/HB 1571 – Residential Picketing
###