Lower House Speaker Meets with Parliamentary Secretary to Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs

MOROCCO, May 13 - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami held, Thursday in Rabat, talks with the Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Oliphant, accompanied by MP Marc Dalton and the Canadian Ambassador to Morocco, Nell Stewart.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the accompanying delegation praised the distinguished ties between the Kingdom and Canada, particularly at the parliamentary level, said a statement by the lower house.

In this regard, they noted that these relations have been strengthened in recent years through the signing of cooperation agreements, exchanges of visits and the consolidation of channels of communication and coordination on issues of common interest, such as migration, security, counter-terrorism, digital transition, climate change, environmental protection, green economy and trade, the same source said.

The two sides also highlighted the major role of the two legislative institutions and parliamentarians in strengthening relations between the two countries through coordination and ongoing bilateral and multilateral consultations.

During these talks, Talbi El Alami highlighted the pioneering experience of the Kingdom in various fields, in particular its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

The two parties also discussed the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, which has recently covered several areas such as public policy, financial efficiency, budget analysis and management of petitions and motions.

They also expressed their willingness to intensify existing cooperation through friendship groups, the Morocco-Quebec Joint Parliamentary Committee and regional and international parliamentary unions.

This meeting was also an opportunity to discuss and exchange views on several issues that are priorities on the national and international parliamentary agenda.

MAP 13 mai 2022