Tahini Market Growth 2022-2027 : CAGR, Revenue, Sales Volume, Competition by Manufacturers, Development Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tahini market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Tahini market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Tahini, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

The global Tahini market was valued at 5580.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Researcher newly published report.

Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes. Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds. There are two major type of tahini based on the raw material: hulled tahini and unhulled tahini. Tahini is usually used as a basic ingredient in the recipes of Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets and Sauces & Dips.

The topmost companies in the Tahini market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Tahini. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

Haitoglou Bros

Prince Tahini

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Sunshine International Foods

Arrowhead Mills

Joyva

Market Segmentation: -

Tahini market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Tahini report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

Segment by Application

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

