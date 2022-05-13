Digital Biomarker Market Growth USD 22360 million by 2028: Latest Trends, Industry Dynamics, Size, Share, Top Key Players Analysis | Research by Absolute Reports

Leading Players - Philips, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, GE Healthcare, Novartis

Researcher's, " Digital Biomarker Market 2022 " report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Digital Biomarker. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc.

Digital biomarkers are defined as objective, quantifiable physiological and behavioral data that are collected and measured by means of digital devices such as portables, wearables, implantables, or digestibles. The data collected are typically used to explain, influence, and/or predict health-related outcomes. Digital biomarkers also represent an opportunity to capture clinically meaningful, objective data.



The global Digital Biomarker market size is projected to reach USD 22360 million by 2028, from USD 387.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 82.5% during 2022-2028.

The Major Players in the Digital Biomarker Market Are:

Philips

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

GE Healthcare

Novartis

Apple

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer

Merck

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Kasei

Biogen

Koneksa Health

Roche

Huma Therapeutics

Philips and Novartis are the top 2 companies in global digital biomarker market and account for over 15% of total market share.

The report examines the Digital Biomarker market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Digital Biomarker Market types split into:

Passive Digital Biomarker

Active Digital Biomarker

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Digital Biomarker Market applications, includes:

Clinical Disease

Daily Health

In terms of type, passive digital biomarker segment holds an important share of about 65%. In terms of application, clinical disease segment accounts for about 80% of the total share.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Europe holds about 45% of global market share, followed by North America with about 35% share.

