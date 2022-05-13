Landing Page Builders Market is Estimated to Register a Strong 14.3% CAGR Between 2022 – 2032: Future Market Insights

Companies Profiled in Landing Page Builders Market are Leadpages, Unbounce, OptimizePress, ClickFunnels, Landingi

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The landing page builders market has seen significant expansion and is projected to continue to do so in the coming years. The rise in demand for online web portals for businesses is a major driver driving the landing page builders market’s expansion.



The growing demand to connect people online and easily distribute relevant material has had a significant influence on the operational process of the landing page builders market. Furthermore, the increased need for e-commerce platforms, which provide consumers with a variety of functions, has generated a big market for landing page builders.

Smartphone use is expanding, and internet penetration is increasing over the world, which are two important factors influencing landing page builders market development.

Major landing page builders market players all around the world are capitalising on this trend by developing cutting-edge landing page builder’s tools and platforms. Another important element driving the landing page builders market is the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry.

Many global customers prefer online shopping over in-store or store-based buying for a variety of reasons, including the growing number of mobile users, the convenience of shopping online, the great range of alternatives accessible on online platforms, and so on. Furthermore, technical improvements in the market have generated a profitable landing page builders market growth potential.

Individuals, SMEs, and Large Enterprises are the three types of end-users in the landing page builders market. The biggest landing page builders’ market share was held by Large Enterprises.

A huge corporation just cannot afford to remain absent from the internet. They recognise the importance of making an impression in the cyber world since it extends their client base, enhances their income streams, and lowers their marketing costs hence high demand for landing page builders market is witnessed.

The highest landing page builders market share was held by the United States, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 14.1% over the projection period. As compared to Europe and certain areas of Asia, industries in this region have more freedom in terms of expansion and innovation.

However, several sectors in North America have reached saturation, necessitating the development of new methods in order to overcome landing page builders market inadequacies.

Key Takeaways:

In the United States, the market for landing page builders is estimated to reach US$ 664.5 million by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 14.1% throughout the research period.

By 2032, the UK landing page builders market is expected to be valued US$ 77.6 million, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%.

With a CAGR of 13.7% during the research period, China is expected to reach a market size of US$ 135.6 million in landing page builders by 2032.

By 2032, Japan's market for landing page builders is estimated to be worth US$ 111.9 million, with a CAGR of 12.9% during the research period.

With a CAGR of 11.8% during the research period, South Korea is predicted to reach a market size of US$ 63.9 million in landing page builders by 2032.

In the type sector, the cloud-based landing page builders market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 14%.

Large enterprises are expected to develop strongly in the application category of the landing page builders market, with a CAGR of 13.6%.





Competitive Landscape:

Wix, Squarespace, GoDaddy, Mono Solutions, Web.com, Shopify, Ecwid, WordPress.Com, Webflow, Basekit, Unbounce, Instapage, Weebly, Zoho Sites, Jimdo, Yola, Duda, Camilyo, Bigcommerce are the leading participants in the landing page builders market.

Recent Development:

Speed E Tab, a Miami-based ordering technology company, has been bought by Wix.

Wix.com has bought Flok to provide businesses with enhanced CRM technology.

Squarespace has been extending beyond website development with new Deployments like email marketing and its first purchase, Unfold, which provides templates for generating stories on Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat.

Main Street Hub was purchased by GoDaddy.

Poynt, "an Omni commerce payment system," was bought by GoDaddy.





