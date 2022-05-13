Ohio Media School Welcomes Alumnus Matthew Herchik from NBC4 as Graduation Speaker
"It's never too late. If you have a passion, pursue that dream of yours!" ”COLUMUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Alumni Family continues to grow as we celebrate our newest Ohio Media School Columbus Campus graduates with a Commencement Ceremony that will take place on Saturday, May 14th, 2022. We are extremely proud that our very own alumnus Matthew Herchik, Multimedia Journalist at WCMH-TV, NBC4, nbc4i.com will join us on campus as our keynote speaker.
— Matthew Herchik, Multimedia Journalist at WCMH-TV, NBC4, nbc4i.com
Matthew returned to Columbus when he joined the NBC4 team as a multimedia journalist in November of 2020. He has remained a great friend to Ohio Media School, visiting the campus as a guest speaker and providing leadership and guidance to our students and graduates. Matthew’s own career journey is an inspiration. After graduating from Ohio University, Matthew realized he needed more than his bachelor's degree to land his dream job as an on-air journalist. A friend encouraged him to enroll at Ohio Media School to gain the hands-on training and technical skills needed to make his dreams a reality. And that is how his career got started.
In Matt’s words, “Many of the skills I learned at Ohio Media School I apply to my daily role – from shooting video, to editing stories using Adobe Premier, and writing scripts. But the skills I learned go beyond those that I use in a newsroom. Hard work, determination, being dedicated to your craft, and being unwilling to settle for anything less than my best effort are all skills that I’ve learned not just at Ohio Media School, but over the course of my life, and these skills helped drive my success.”
On Saturday we will present our Class of 2022 which includes 67 talented graduates who have successfully completed diploma programs in Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, and Sports Broadcasting. Our graduates are well trained with internship hours to complement the enriched curriculum, our graduates are energized and prepared for their industry start.
Reflecting on the upcoming commencement ceremony, Campus Director Rhonda Frazier shared her thoughts, “Graduation is such an exciting time to celebrate our student’s hard work and success. To have our very own Alumni, Matthew Herchik as keynote speaker will inspire our future media professionals. This will be a fabulous celebration.”
Please join us in congratulating our Ohio Media School Graduates, family, and friends. This day will be made even more special by the inspirational words of Ohio Media School Alumnus and NBC4 WCMH-TV Multi-Media Journalist, Matthew Herchik.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
