123th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, May 12 - The Government issues the Ordinance on temporary measures to prevent and control infections with the COVID-19 infectious disease

In accordance with the recommendations of the advisory group for the containment and control of the epidemic the Government decided that in view of the more favourable epidemiological situation and characteristics of the Omicron variant the recovered-vaccinated-tested (RVT) condition no longer has to be met by:

hospital visitors and users of hospital services;

users and visitors of healthcare providers within the public healthcare system providing accommodation;

users and visitors of providers of social care services and programmes providing accommodation.

This means that the RTV condition has been completely removed in all health and social care activities. However, in accordance with the recommendations of the expert group the use of protective masks (type II or IIR, type FFP2 or FFP3) is still mandatory for movement and presence in enclosed spaces of providers of healthcare and social care services and programmes providing accommodation. Moreover, the use of hand sanitisers continues to apply in the above facilities. The Ordinance shall enter into force on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia.

Digital vouchers starting to be used within a month

The Government adopted a decree on the basis of the Digital Inclusion Promotion Act, enabling the Government to lay down four documents: an application for recognition of the status of a beneficiary of the ‘22 digital voucher – individuals studying abroad, a notification on participants from the provider of a subsidised course, a declaration on the merger of ‘22 digital vouchers, a declaration on ‘22 digital voucher redemption.

From 15 June this year, all beneficiaries from the group of learners, i.e. pupils from the final triad of primary schools, from secondary schools and all students will be able to start redeeming ‘22 digital vouchers worth EUR 150. The decree brings a declaration on redemption and a declaration on the merger of digital vouchers (if siblings, half-brothers, half-sisters want to merge them), which the beneficiaries will need for the redemption.

The day after the publication of this decree in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia, persons studying abroad at a level comparable to the last triad of primary schools, secondary school, college or university education will apply to the Government Office for Digital Transformation for recognition of the status of a beneficiary of ‘22 digital vouchers – individuals studying abroad. This will give them a '22 digital voucher to redeem from 15 June onwards, if they are found to meet the legal conditions.