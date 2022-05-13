VSP issues statement on joint law enforcement investigation in town of Washington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police issues statement on joint law enforcement investigation in town of Washington

WASHINGTON, Vermont (Friday, May 13, 2021) — Multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are executing federal search warrants and arrest warrants Friday morning, May 13, 2022, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and firearms possession in the town of Washington.

Participating agencies include the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; Homeland Security Investigations; the Vermont State Police; and the Barre City and Montpelier police departments. The warrant execution includes tactical teams from the ATF and Vermont State Police. The operation is occurring at two residences, one located along Vermont Route 110, and the other in a trailer home community on Donna Lane.

The investigation into this matter remains active, and no further details are available at this time.

