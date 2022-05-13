Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,437 in the last 365 days.

VSP issues statement on joint law enforcement investigation in town of Washington

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police issues statement on joint law enforcement investigation in town of Washington

 

WASHINGTON, Vermont (Friday, May 13, 2021) — Multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are executing federal search warrants and arrest warrants Friday morning, May 13, 2022, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and firearms possession in the town of Washington.

 

Participating agencies include the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; Homeland Security Investigations; the Vermont State Police; and the Barre City and Montpelier police departments. The warrant execution includes tactical teams from the ATF and Vermont State Police. The operation is occurring at two residences, one located along Vermont Route 110, and the other in a trailer home community on Donna Lane.

 

The investigation into this matter remains active, and no further details are available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

VSP issues statement on joint law enforcement investigation in town of Washington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.