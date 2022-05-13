Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,437 in the last 365 days.

Frozen shrimps test positive for novel coronavirus and the whole batch has been destroyed without entering the market

MACAU, May 13 - The internal packaging of a batch of frozen shrimps imported from Indonesia tested positive for the novel coronavirus nucleic acid on May 12. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) immediately initiated the contingency plan, and sealed and destroyed the 23 boxes of affected goods after detaining them for testing. None of the products concerned entered the market. IAM also carried out thorough disinfection of the surrounding environment, and information about individuals who have come into contact with the goods has been provided to the health authorities for investigation and follow-up. Starting from May 12, IAM suspended the application for import of products of the Indonesian processing factory concerned for one week.

IAM has requested business firms to strengthen the cleaning and disinfection of the external packaging of imported food products and urged the public to wash their hands frequently after coming into contact with imported products purchased in places like supermarkets, so as to “prevent imported cases” together in fighting the epidemic.

IAM has strengthened the cleaning and disinfection of external packaging of imported cold-chain food products and fruit, and about 100,000 boxes are disinfected on average each week. Meanwhile, the number of samples of inspected food products collected for testing has been increased, and 42,000 samples have been collected and tested since January. Furthermore, staff engaged in the processing of cold-chain food products are required to undergo novel coronavirus nucleic acid testing once every 48 hours in accordance with the disease prevention guidelines of the Health Bureau.

You just read:

Frozen shrimps test positive for novel coronavirus and the whole batch has been destroyed without entering the market

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.