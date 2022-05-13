Frozen shrimps test positive for novel coronavirus and the whole batch has been destroyed without entering the market

MACAU, May 13 - The internal packaging of a batch of frozen shrimps imported from Indonesia tested positive for the novel coronavirus nucleic acid on May 12. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) immediately initiated the contingency plan, and sealed and destroyed the 23 boxes of affected goods after detaining them for testing. None of the products concerned entered the market. IAM also carried out thorough disinfection of the surrounding environment, and information about individuals who have come into contact with the goods has been provided to the health authorities for investigation and follow-up. Starting from May 12, IAM suspended the application for import of products of the Indonesian processing factory concerned for one week.

IAM has requested business firms to strengthen the cleaning and disinfection of the external packaging of imported food products and urged the public to wash their hands frequently after coming into contact with imported products purchased in places like supermarkets, so as to “prevent imported cases” together in fighting the epidemic.

IAM has strengthened the cleaning and disinfection of external packaging of imported cold-chain food products and fruit, and about 100,000 boxes are disinfected on average each week. Meanwhile, the number of samples of inspected food products collected for testing has been increased, and 42,000 samples have been collected and tested since January. Furthermore, staff engaged in the processing of cold-chain food products are required to undergo novel coronavirus nucleic acid testing once every 48 hours in accordance with the disease prevention guidelines of the Health Bureau.