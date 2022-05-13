Digitalization Transforms The Facade System Market Outlook–Learn More In The Business Research Company’s Market Analysis

Facade System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of media/digital facades is a key trend gaining popularity in the façade systems market. Media or digital facades are defined as groups of digitally controlled LED nodes that are individually controllable. Digital facades are usually mounted at the exterior part of the building to form an integral architectural vision. Media/Digital facades are used to transform the external architecture of building into video displays along with digital LED nodes. For instance, In November 2020, GLAAM Media Glass, Information and communications technology light emitting diode (ICT LED) glass building material provider partnered with ANC to offer integrated and controllable solutions to clients specifically in the U.S. who are looking for expert media façade technology. Digital billboards and outdoor commercial displays are some of the popular application areas of media/digital façade technology. According to the facade system market research, the increasing demand for the digital façade is driving the demand for its implementation across the façade system market.

The global facade system market size is expected to grow from $288.57 billion in 2021 to $314.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The global facade systems market size is expected to grow to $441.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The increase in non-residential construction and infrastructural activities is expected to propel the facade system market growth over the coming years. Currently, highly gazed façade systems are popularly used across commercial buildings. The essential requirements such as resistance to daylighting, ventilation systems, sun control, and dynamic systems are can be fulfilled with the help of advanced facades leading to increasing interest of builders for its usage in non-residential buildings. According to the facade system market analysis, majority of the non-residential buildings are now aiming to build the complexes to achieve goals including energy efficiency, sustainability, and a “green” image, with the adoption of advanced technologies glazed facades, are now supporting builders to achieve such goals. In June 2020, Clark Pacific, prefabricated building systems manufacturer collaborated with Wells Concrete, a US-based precast provider to form Facades Consortium Group LLC to offer infinite façade nationwide for commercial and institutional projects.

Major players covered in the global facade system industry are Etex Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, James Hardie Industries PLC, Kingspan PLC, Knauf, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, SHERA, Universal Cement Corporation (UCC), USG Corporation, YKK AP Inc., Saint-Gobain Group, Aluplex, and Gartner (Permasteelisa Group).

TBRC’s global facade system market report is segmented by material type into wood, metal, glass, ceramic, concrete, by type into EIFS, curtain wall, siding, cladding, by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial.

Facade System Global Market Report 2022 – By Material Type (Wood, Metal, Glass, Ceramic, Concrete), By Type (EIFS, Curtain Wall, Siding, Cladding), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a facade system market overview, forecast facade system market size and growth for the whole market, facade system market segments, geographies, facade system market trends, facade system market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

