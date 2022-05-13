Strategies For Global Location-Based Services Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Location-Based Services Market Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the location-based services market size is expected to grow from $55.92 billion in 2021 to $70.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The global location-based service market size is expected to grow to $114.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%. Upsurge in the use of smartphones/GPS-enabled devices is expected to propel the location-based services market growth.

The location-based services market consists of sales of location-based services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide information on the location. These services are based on the location of a mobile user as determined by the device’s geographical location and use real-time geodata from a smartphone to provide information, entertainment or security. Global Location-based services use the device location for the information and are applicable in the areas such as directions, local advertisement, and local news.

Global Location-Based Services Market Trends

Advancement in technology is a key trend gaining popularity in location-based services. Many companies are launching new advancements in location-based services to gain edge over their competitors.

Global Location-Based Services Market Segments

The global location-based services market is segmented:

By Component: Platform, Hardware, Services

By Location Type: Indoor, Outdoor

By Technology: GPS, Assisted GPS (A-GPS), Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD), Observed Time Difference, Cell ID, Wi-Fi, Others

By Application: Location-Based Advertising, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Fleet Management, Mapping and Navigation, Social Networking and Entertainment, Proximity Marketing, Asset Tracking, Others

By Geography: The global location-based service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global location-based services market overviews, global location based services market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global location-based services market, global location-based services market share, global location-based services market segments and geographies, global location-based services market players, global location-based services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global location-based services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Inc.,

Navigine, IBM, CommScope, HERE, ALE International SAS, AT&T Inc., AiRISTA Flow, Quuppa, and NTT Docomo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

