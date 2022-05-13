Global Dentures Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Dentures Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dentures Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dentures market size is expected to grow from $2.26 billion in 2021 to $2.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The global dentures market size is expected to grow to $3.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The rise in the prevalence of periodontal and edentulism diseases is expected to propel the dentures market growth going forward.

The dentures market consists of sales of dentures by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that is a removable dental appliance that replaces lost teeth and soft tissues. Dentures serve as a tooth replacement, making it easier to eat and speak while also rounding out the appearance of the face and closely mimicking genuine teeth.

Global Dentures Market Trends

The introduction of advanced technical equipment is a key trend gaining popularity in the dentures market. Advanced technologies such as the introduction of 3D printed digital dentures equipment, and the introduction of CAD/CAM (Computer-aided designing/Computer-aided manufacturing) improve the production of removable full-arch dentures.

Global Dentures Market Segments

By Type: Complete Dentures, Partial Dentures

By Material: Acrylic Dentures, Ceramic Dentures, Porcelain Dentures, Metal Dentures, Others

By Usage: Fixed, Removable

By Manufacturing Process: Conventional Denture, 3D-Printed Denture

By End-User: Specialized Dental Hospitals, Somatology Departments in General Hospitals, Dental Clinics

By Geography: The dentures global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Dentures Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dentures global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the dentures global market, dentures global market share, dentures market segments and geographies, dentures global market trends, dentures global market players, dentures global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dentures global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dentures Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amann Girrbach AG, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc, DIO Corporation, Formlabs, GC Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kulzer GmbH, Lang Dental Manufacturing Company Inc., Mitsui chemicals Inc, Modern Dental Group Limited, Shofu Inc, Institut Straumann AG, Vita Zhanfabrik, Zimmer Biomet, 3M Health Care Limited, ALTATEC GmbH, AvaDent Digital Dental Solution, Avinent Implant System, Henry Schein Inc., and Equinox Medical Technologies B.V

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

