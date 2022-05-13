M-commerce Payment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 39% Through 2026

M-Commerce Payment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the m-commerce payment market size is expected to grow from $5.26 billion in 2021 to $7.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.9%. As per TBRC’s m-commerce payment market research the market size is expected to grow to $27.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39.0%. The increasing mobile and internet penetration is expected to propel the m-commerce payment market growth.

The m-commerce payment market consists of sales of m-commerce payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that involve buying and selling of goods and services online, through smartphones and tablets. M-commerce payments refer to the use of mobile phones and tablets in order to complete the transactions online on any purchase of online products or services. M-commerce payments are helpful as they provide convenience to the user and save time and effort.

Global M-commerce Payment Market Trends

The use of digital wallets is a key trend gaining popularity in the m-commerce payment market. Digital wallets are a software-based system that securely stores users' payment information and passwords for numerous payment methods and websites. By using a digital wallet, users can complete purchases easily and quickly.

Global M-commerce Payment Market Segments

The global mCommerce payment market is segmented:

By Payment Method: Near Field Communication, Premium SMS, Wireless Application Protocol, Direct Carrier Billing

By Mode of Transaction: Mobile Retailing, Mobile Booking or Ticketing, Mobile Banking, Mobile Billing

By End-Use Industry: Retail, Hospitality and Tourism, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline

By Geography: The global mobile-commerce payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides m-commerce payment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global m-commerce payment market, m-commerce payment market share, m-commerce payment global market segments and geographies, m-commerce payment global market players, m-commerce payment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global m-commerce payment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alphabet Inc., BHIM UPI, Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv, Inc., Freecharge, Google Pay, Mastercard, MobiKwik, Orange S.A, PayPal Holdings, PayUMoney, Samsung, Square, Inc., Visa, Inc., Alipay, American Express, Apple Inc., China UnionPay, DH Corporation, Discover, Ingenico, Jack Henry & Associates Inc., and Tenpay.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

