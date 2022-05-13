Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market Players Offer Sustainable Productivity Through Modern Technologies

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New product launches are one of the key liquid ring vacuum pumps market trends gaining popularity. The key players operating in the liquid rings vacuum pumps market are developing innovative technologies to cope with humid and dusty environments, and offer sustainable productivity. For instance, in 2020, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, a USA-based company that offers liquid ring, rotary van, and large capacity liquid ring pumps and compressors, as well as water and solvent sealed liquid ring vacuum pump systems has introduced the first model of new series of liquid ring vacuum pumps market called The Vmax Plus. It is a 10 HP oil-sealed Liquid ring vacuum pump system designed for the toughest applications in the industrial, building supplies (CNC machining), aerospace, plastics, packaging, medical, and other key industries.

The global liquid ring vacuum pumps market size is expected to grow from $1.90 billion in 2021 to $2.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The global liquid ring vacuum market share is expected to grow to $2.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Rising investments oil and gas sector are expected to propel the liquid ring vacuum pumps market growth. Investments in the oil and gas sector have increased especially in the downstream sector which drives the demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps market. The vacuum pumps in the oil and gas sector are used for processes that include filling, filtration, cooling, crystallizing, distillation, deaeration of caustic solutions, solvent recovery, and many more. The global investment in new downstream oil refining and integrated chemicals capacity will average $55 billion per year to 2025, leading global crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity to increase by 1.7% annually. These investments will lead to an increasing market of liquid ring vacuum markets. Therefore, the rising investments in the oil and gas sector are driving the growth of the liquid ring vacuum pumps market.

Major players covered in the global liquid ring vacuum pumps industry are Atlas Copco Airpower N.V, Busch Vacuum Technics Inc, Cutes Corp., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc, Flowserve Corporation, OMEL, PPI Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Samson Pumps, Speck, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Vooner, Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co.

TBRC’s global liquid ring vacuum pumps market report is segmented by stage into single, multiple, by material into cast iron, stainless steel, others, by capacity into < 500 cfm, 500 cfm- 1500 cfm, > 1500 cfm, by end-use into chemical processing, oil and gas, power, paper and pulp, general process industries.

