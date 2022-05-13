Growlers Market Size 2030 | Increasing Beverage Consumption Across The Globe Is A Major Factor To Drive Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Growing food and beverage industries owing to increasing beverage consumption across the globe is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global research report called Global Growlers Market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Growlers market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Global Growlers market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is rising investments in market. Investments in the Growlers market have witnessed huge growth over the past few years. This report also states import and export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Growlers are a type of containers with hinged gasket or screw on caps. These growlers are made of glass, ceramic, or plastic and used for storage and transportation of beverages such as carbonated and noncarbonated drinks, beers, cider, among others. In addition, growlers with valves are also used in wineries for transport and storage of wine in large volumes. Properties of growlers such as longer storage time and flavor maintenance of the stored beverage are some factors expected to boost their adoption in the market. However, high initial investment cost and lack of skilled workforce are some factors expected to hamper revenue growth of global growlers market.

Market Overview:

Over the last 50 years, the food business has expanded significantly to fulfil the requirements of the population and to adapt to changing lifestyles. Because it has socioeconomic and health implications, the consumption of ready-to-eat foods makes food an important problem. Food scientists and the food industry are reacting by developing strategies and technology for speedy, sensitive, reliable, and cost-effective analytical methodologies that lead to less food waste and improved nutrition, as well as better business for the food and beverage sector as a whole.

The report presents accurate evaluation of the historical, present, and future market values and revenue shares. At the same time, it sheds light on the latest and emerging trends, opportunities, and risks in the market. The latest study is supported by some advanced analytical methods such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and investment analysis used by our market analysts. In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application range, end-use industry, geography, and competition level. Furthermore, key strategic initiatives undertaken by the market players, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, product launches, R&D activities, and government deals & contracts, have been discussed.

Growth of the food & beverage industry is majorly attributed to rising global population, substantially growing demand for food, rise in agricultural activities around the world, and increasing sales of packaged and processed foods. Industry revenue growth is further driven by factors such as surging demand for organic food products, increasing demand for natural food ingredients and additives, and rise in imports & exports of food & beverages worldwide. Technological advancements in food processing and packaging solutions, increasing number of online food delivery businesses, and rising disposable incomes of consumers around the world factors further contributing to the growth of this industry.

Top Companies in the Global Growlers Market:

• Berlin Packaging LLC

• Orange Vessel Co.

• Alpha Packaging

• William Croxsons & Sons Limited

• GrowlerWerks, Inc.

• Global Glass Solutions

• Portland Growlers Company

• Drink Tanks Corporation

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• Boelter Companies, Inc.

Global Growlers Market - Regional Outlook:

Regional market overview is one of the most vital components of the report. This section highlights the production and consumption ratios, supply and demand ratios, import/export activities, consumption patterns, present and emerging trends, revenue growth rates, macro-economic and micro-economic growth factors, and the key players in each regional market.

Major Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Segments Covered in the Report:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Non-alcoholic Beverage

• Alcoholic Beverage

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Plastic

• Ceramic

• Glass

