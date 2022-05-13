The AgroScience Market Profits From The Growing Adoption Of Sustainable Agriculture

AgroScience Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s AgroScience Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing adoption of sustainable agriculture is expected to propel the agroscience market growth. The agricultural communities across the globe are shifting towards sustainable agricultural practices, to preserve and restore critical habitats, help protect watersheds, and improve soil health and water quality. For instance, in October 2021, the Agoro Carbon Alliance, the first sustainable agriculture program backed by Yara, one of the global agriculture leaders in crop nutrition, has been launched in India. Agoro Carbon Alliance aims to create a more sustainable and profitable food future. According to the agroscience market analysis, the growing adoption of sustainable agriculture is driving the growth of the market.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are one of the key agroscience market trends gaining popularity. The key players in the agroscience market are expanding their research and development activities through strategic collaborations and partnerships with relevant players in the market. For instance, In April 2021, Corteva Agriscience, a US-based agricultural chemical, and seed company collaborated with a USA-based biotechnology company Ginkgo Bioworks. As part of the collaboration, Ginkgo's cell engineering platform and DNA codebase are being combined with Corteva's natural product development and agricultural expertise to explore the next generation of organically inspired sustainable solutions.

Read more on the Global AgroScience Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agroscience-global-market-report

The global agroscience market size is expected to grow from $203.81 billion in 2021 to $216.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The global agroscience product market size is expected to grow to $263.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Major players covered in the global agroscience industry are Agrinos Inc, Nutrien, Arysta LifeScience Corporation (United Phosphorus Ltd.), BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Novozymes (Novo A/S), BioWorks, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Biostadt, Koppert, Nufarm, Valent BioSciences, Valagro, AgBiTech, SRT Agro Science Pvt. Ltd, GNP AGROSCIENCES PVT. LTD, Himalaya Agro Science, Green Earth Agro Science, Sigma Agriscience, Eurofins Scientific, and Arysta LifeScience.

North America was the largest region in the agroscience market in 2021. North America is expected to be the largest market in the global agroscience market. The regions covered in the global agroscience market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global agroscience market report is segmented by product into biopesticides, biostimulants, gm seeds, by active ingredient into acid-based biostimulants, extract-based biostimulants, by application into crops, food and vegetables.



AgroScience Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, GM Seeds), By Active Ingredient (Acid-based biostimulants, Extract-based biostimulants), By Application (Crops, Food & Vegetable) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a agroscience market overview, forecast agroscience market size and growth for the whole market, agroscience global market segments, geographies, agroscience global market trends, agroscience market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global AgroScience Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5856&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Farm Machinery And Equipment, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment), By Operation (Autonomous, Semi-autonomous, Manual), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), By Application (Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing and Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting and Threshing, Post-Harvest and Agro Processing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022 – By Products and Services (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Services), By Application (Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Chemoinformatic, Genomics), By End Users (Pharmaceutics, Animal Study, Agriculture, Forensic Science, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioinformatics-global-market-report

Agriculture Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Animal Produce, Crop Production, Rural Activities), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels), By Nature (Organic, Conventional) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/