The Energy Efficient Windows Market Growth Is Notably Promoted By Increasing Environmental Consciousness

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing environmental awareness and the widespread adoption of green buildings are expected to propel the growth of the energy-efficient windows market. Green buildings have adopted the practice of creating structures and using processes to create environmentally, responsible, and resource-efficient from beginning to the end of the construction of the building. These energy-efficient buildings provide a significant reduction of the energy required for heating and cooling, independent of the energy and the equipment that will be chosen to heat or cool the building. For instance, according to EnergyStar, a USA-based government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, in the year 2020, nearly 6,500 commercial buildings earned the ENERGY STAR, saving $1.6 billion and more than 5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were avoided. According to the energy efficient windows market analysis, increasing environmental awareness and the widespread adoption of green buildings are driving the growth of the energy efficient windows market.

The global energy efficient windows size is expected to grow from $10.47 billion in 2021 to $11.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The global energy efficient window market size is expected to grow to $15.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Energy efficient windows market research shows that increasing research and development in the energy-efficient windows is a key trend gaining popularity. Stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing efficient windows, which are capable of reducing wastage and energy consumption. For instance, in 2020, at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, researchers have developed a 'smart' energy-efficient window, which is around 30% more energy-efficient than commercially available low-emissivity (energy-efficient) glass. It has been made by placing hydrogel-based liquid within glass panels and found that it can reduce up to 45% of energy consumption in buildings in simulations, compared to traditional glass windows.

Major players covered in the global energy efficient windows industry are YKK AP America Inc., Builders first source, JELD-WEN Holding Inc., Deceuninck NV, PGT Inc., Anderson Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Schott AG, The Rehau group, VKR Holding A/S, SoftLite Windows & Doors, ATRIUM WINDOWS & DOORS, Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co. Inc., Masco Corporation, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd and China Glass Holdings Limited.

North America was the largest region in the energy efficient windows market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global energy efficient windows market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global energy efficient windows market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global energy efficient windows market report is segmented by operating type into awning, casement, double-hung, fixed, hopper, sliding, by component into frame, glass, hardware, by glazing type into double glazing, triple glazing, others, by application into new construction, renovation and reconstruction, by end-user into residential, non-residential.

Energy Efficient Windows Global Market Report 2022 – By Operating Type (Awning, Casement, Double-hung, Fixed, Hopper, Sliding), By Component (Frame, Glass, Hardware), By Glazing Type (Double Glazing, Triple Glazing, Other Glazing Types), By Application (New Construction, Renovation And Reconstruction), By End-User (Residential, Non Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a energy efficient windows market overview, forecast energy efficient windows market size and growth for the whole market, energy efficient windows market segments, geographies, energy efficient windows market trends, energy efficient windows market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

