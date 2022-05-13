Chitosan Market Growth To Reach 19% Rate With The Development Of Innovative Technology

Chitosan Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the global chitosan market. The key players in chitosan market are developing innovative technologies or products for specific applications such film packaging, skin tissue engineering, pharmaceutical drugs and others. For instance, in March 2020, Bioavanta-Bosti, a pioneer in chitosan nanoparticles research, announced the launch of Novochizol, unique polysaccharide nanotechnology that is used for formulating aerosol anti-COVID-19 drugs. It is used to deliver any potential anti-COVID-19 drug to the lungs of seriously ill patients.

The global chitosan market size is expected to grow from $5.12 billion in 2021 to $6.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The global chitosan market share is expected to grow to $12.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.2%.

The increasing requirement for wastewater treatment across the globe is expected to propel chitosan industry growth. Wastewater treatment has defined the process of removing impurities from wastewater before it reaches the natural bodies or aquifers such as oceans, lakes, and rivers. Chitosan is widely used for wastewater treatment, as it helps in heavy metal or metalloid adsorption, removal of dyes from industrial wastewater, and removal of other organic pollutants such as organic oxidized, oil impurities, and organochloride pesticides. For instance, in 2021, according to a study conducted by the Utrecht University, a Netherlands-based public research university, and the United Nations University, Japan-based research and study university, the wastewater produced globally each year stands at 359 billion cubic meters, which is approximately 48 percent of that water is released to the environment untreated. Therefore, the growing requirement for wastewater treatment across the globe is driving the growth of the chitosan market.

Major players covered in the global chitosan industry are Advanced Biopolymers AS, Agratech International, Inc, Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Kitozyme S.A, Novamatrix, Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd, Primex Ehf, Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co., Ltd, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg, Meron Biopolymers, KIMICA Corporation, Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Axio Biosolutions, Marshall Marine Products, PT BIoTech Surindo, Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory, and Biophrame Technologies.

TBRC’s global chitosan market report is segmented by grade into pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, food grade, by source into shrimp, squid, crab, krill, others, by application into water treatment, food and beverages, cosmetics, medical and pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, others.

