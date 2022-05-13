Catheters Market Players Strategize Collaborations To Expand Their Market Share

Catheters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Catheters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic collaborations between companies are one of the key catheters market trends that are gaining popularity. Companies in the catheters market are focusing on strategic collaborations to expand their research and development activities in innovative products and improve their market share in their respective markets. For instance, Stereotaxis and Osypka have collaborated on the development of a next-generation magnetic ablation catheter with the integration of robotic technology of Stereotaxis. This has stimulated the growth potential of both companies in the industry.

The rising prevalence of the cardiovascular disorder is driving the growth of the catheters market. Cardiac catheterization is a process in which a catheter is moved through a blood vessel to the heart for a better diagnosis of health conditions. The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing demand for cardiovascular treatment is expected to increase the demand for catheters. Thus, the rising prevalence of the cardiovascular disorder is expected to shape the catheters market outlook.

Read more on the Global Catheters Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catheters-global-market-report

The global catheters market size is expected to grow from $24.90 billion in 2021 to $27.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global catheter market share is expected to grow to $34.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Major players covered in the global catheters industry are Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast corporation, ConvaTec Group PLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Hollister, Johnson and Johnson, Coloplast, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Lumend Corporation, Covidien Ag (Ireland), Acist Medical Systems, Cook Medical Inc., Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, and Merit Medical Systems.

TBRC’s global catheters market research report is segmented by product into cardiovascular catheters, neurovascular catheters, urology catheters, intravenous catheters, specialty catheters, by lumen into single-lumen, double-lumen, triple-lumen, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers.

Catheters Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Cardiovascular Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Specialty Catheters), By Lumen (Single-lumen, Double-lumen, Triple-lumen), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a catheters market overview, forecast catheters market size and growth for the whole market, catheters market segments, geographies, catheters market trends, catheters market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Catheters Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5860&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters, Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters, Electrophysiology Lab Systems), By Monitoring Device Type (Electrocardiograph (ECG), Electroencephalograph (EEG), Electrocorticograph (ECoG), Electromyograph (EMG), Electroretinograph (ERG), Electrooculograph (EOG), Holter Monitoring Devices, X-Ray Systems, Imaging and 3D Mapping Systems, Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters), By Indication Analysis (Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT), Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation), By End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrophysiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Peripheral vascular stents, Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons, Catheters, PTA guide wires, Atherectomy devices, Chronic total acclusion devices, Aortic stents, Synthetic surgical grafts, Embolic protection devices, Inferior vena cava filters), By End User (Hospital applications, Clinic applications), By Application (Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Damaged, Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Blockage) –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-vascular-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Support Devices), By End-User (Hospitals, Neurology clinics, Ambulatory care centers), Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices By Type (Embolic coils, Flow diversion devices, Liquid embolic devices), Angioplasty Devices by Type (Carotid artery stents, Embolic protection systems), Support Devices By Type, Micro guide wires, Micro catheters), Neurothrombectomy Devices By Type (CLOT retrieval devices, Suction and aspiration devices, Snares) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-neurology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/