Mobile Device Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobile device management market size is expected to grow from $6.01 billion in 2021 to $7.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. As per TBRC’s global mobile device management market research the market size is expected to grow to $18.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%. The immense growth of the mobile workforce within enterprises is contributing to the growth of the mobile device management market.

The mobile device management market consists of sales of the mobile device management by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a proven methodology and toolset that is being used to provide a workforce mobile productivity tools and applications while keeping corporate data secure. MDM is a type of security software used by an IT department for monitoring, managing, and securing employees' mobile devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets that are deployed across multiple mobile service providers and across multiple mobile operating systems being used in the organization.

Global Mobile Device Management Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile device management market. The key players in the market are launching innovative products to provide an enhanced experience to its enterprise users.

Global Mobile Device Management Market Segments

The global mobile device management market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Services

By Operating System: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Others (Linux)

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Organisation Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Transport and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing and Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global mobile management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile device management market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mobile device management market, mobile device management global market share, mobile device management global market segments and geographies, mobile device management global market players, mobile device management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mobile device management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Vmware, Microsoft, IBM, Blackberry, Citrix, Google, Cisco, Samsung, ZOHO, SAP, Quest Software, Ivanti, Sophos, SOTI, Jamf, Matrix 42, 42Gears, Mitsogo Inc, MobileIron, Broadcom, Inc, Kaspersky Labs, Codeproof Technologies, Micro Focus, Baramundi, Kandji, Miradore Ltd, Centrify Corporation, ManageEngine, FiberLink Communications, LLC, and Apple Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

