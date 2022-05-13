Location Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Location Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Location Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Location Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the location analytics market size is expected to grow from $16.15 billion in 2021 to $18.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The global location analytics market size is expected to grow to $32.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.6%. Increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools is expected to propel the location analytics market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the location analytics market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5816&type=smp

The location analytics market consists of sales of location analytics services by entities (organizations, proprietors, partnerships) that contain a geographical component of the data which allows for new dimensions of analysis and insights. Location analytics uses visualization and analysis of geospatial data. This is most commonly used for transactional data including sales, logistics, and supply chains to add a new dimension that helps contextualize specific figures and show the flow of items, sales, and supplies with depth and distance.

Global Location Analytics Market Trends

The integration of artificial intelligence solutions has emerged as a key trend in the location analytics market. An AI-fuelled approach to location intelligence can help in automating processes, detecting patterns within large sets of data, and making predictions. Developers can incorporate these insights into their applications and businesses using AI which understands the features of location data.

Global Location Analytics Market Segments

The global location analytics market is segmented:

By Location Type: Outdoor, Indoor

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment Mode: On Premise, Cloud

By Application: Risk Management, Customer Experience Management, Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Planning and Optimization, Emergency Response Management, Location Selection and Optimization, Others

By Industry Vertical: Transportation and Logistics, Retail, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global location analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global location analytics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-analytics-global-market-report

Location Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides location analytics global market outlook, global location analytics market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global location analytics global market, location analytics global market share, location analytics global market segments and geographies, location analytics global market players, location analytics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and global market shares. The location analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Location Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alteryx Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., CleverMaps, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (ESRI), GaliGeo, Google LLC, Here technologies, Hexagon, Indoor Atlas ltd, Lepton Software, Microsoft corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., PlaceIQ, Precisely, Purple, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Sparkgeo Consulting Inc, TIBCO Software Inc, Tom Tom, Zebra Technologies Corporation., CARTO, GapMaps, Hardcastle GIS, Locale.ai, Mapidea, Newgrove Limited, Orbica, and Placense

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gps-equipments-global-market-report

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-time-location-systems-global-market-report

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC