Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028

The global blood pressure monitoring device market size is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Blood Pressure Monitoring Device market has been recently published by Reports and Data that offers a comprehensive overview of the overall market scenario along with emerging market trends. The report provides details information of market size, market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report is curated using various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to help user understand about current market dynamics and the data is well-presented using charts, diagrams, graphs and other pictorial presentations.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Beurer GmbH

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

American Diagnostic Corporation

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Blood Pressure Monitoring Device market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Aneroid BP Monitors

Digital BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

Ambulatory BP Monitors

Automated BP Monitors

Sphygmomanometers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Setting

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

