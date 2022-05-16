Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,823 in the last 365 days.

BLACK HORSE ANIMATION & DESIGN RECOGNIZED FOR BIOMEDICAL VISUAL ARTS AT 2022 ASLSM CONVENTION

Illustration of Ruptured Cancer Cell

Illustration of Heart Close-up

Rapid Prototype Model

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Horse Animation & Design, LLC, has taken an even deeper dive into providing visual arts for the biomedical industry as a result of this month’s American Society for Laser Surgery & Medicine convention. After meeting industry leaders at the San Diego event, Black Horse has already been asked to utilize its extraordinary talents to enhance the programs of several participating companies.

Halleck Cui, owner of Black Horse, and his team of artists are already widely-recognized by the industry for boosting engagement levels for biomedical firms, in general, through high-end visuals that are both accurate and stunning. Now, the company has further specifically penetrated the laser surgery segment and allied products and services.

The company’s work includes rapid prototyping through 3D models, illustration, animation, product design, logo creation, and all forms of customer interfaces. These services are available to clinicians, manufacturers, and any others in need of better visual presentation and representation.

He and his team of artists are masters at grabbing viewers’ attention, an accomplishment that was personally honed by Cui after a decade of making video games that sell. He says, “I realized the disciplines used in making games can be applied to other undertakings that affect real life. I wanted to bring the aggressive, cutting-edge style that modern games have to medicine.”

Black Horse has developed systematic ways to make anything more visually engaging. That skill has been utilized to inspire people to be interested in things that are critical to their lives, like the human body. The company has also gained enormous traction in the biomedical industry, where practitioners, healthcare practices, medical device manufacturers, and educators need to better communicate with their audiences.

For additional information, visit www.bhanimd.com. Or reach out to Halleck Cui personally by phone at 858-305-1007, or by email at hcui@bhanimd.com


# # #

Carol Holland Lifshitz
Solutions: Marketing and Writing Services
+1 619-408-1157
email us here

You just read:

BLACK HORSE ANIMATION & DESIGN RECOGNIZED FOR BIOMEDICAL VISUAL ARTS AT 2022 ASLSM CONVENTION

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.