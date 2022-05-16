BLACK HORSE ANIMATION & DESIGN RECOGNIZED FOR BIOMEDICAL VISUAL ARTS AT 2022 ASLSM CONVENTION
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Horse Animation & Design, LLC, has taken an even deeper dive into providing visual arts for the biomedical industry as a result of this month’s American Society for Laser Surgery & Medicine convention. After meeting industry leaders at the San Diego event, Black Horse has already been asked to utilize its extraordinary talents to enhance the programs of several participating companies.
Halleck Cui, owner of Black Horse, and his team of artists are already widely-recognized by the industry for boosting engagement levels for biomedical firms, in general, through high-end visuals that are both accurate and stunning. Now, the company has further specifically penetrated the laser surgery segment and allied products and services.
The company’s work includes rapid prototyping through 3D models, illustration, animation, product design, logo creation, and all forms of customer interfaces. These services are available to clinicians, manufacturers, and any others in need of better visual presentation and representation.
He and his team of artists are masters at grabbing viewers’ attention, an accomplishment that was personally honed by Cui after a decade of making video games that sell. He says, “I realized the disciplines used in making games can be applied to other undertakings that affect real life. I wanted to bring the aggressive, cutting-edge style that modern games have to medicine.”
Black Horse has developed systematic ways to make anything more visually engaging. That skill has been utilized to inspire people to be interested in things that are critical to their lives, like the human body. The company has also gained enormous traction in the biomedical industry, where practitioners, healthcare practices, medical device manufacturers, and educators need to better communicate with their audiences.
For additional information, visit www.bhanimd.com. Or reach out to Halleck Cui personally by phone at 858-305-1007, or by email at hcui@bhanimd.com
